Dickens said: “It was the best of times and it was the worst of times.”
Actually, this describes every moment of our life as now is the only time we have. We can only experience the present as the past is gone and the future has not yet arrived.
Milton said “Every cloud has a silver lining”. Antidotes have been added for centuries with one I like best by Wade W. Smith, “…it is just a matter of perspective!” We carry our emotions everywhere and they are contagious because we always show a perspective.
The saying: “The situation is hopeless, but not serious” seems to be the most optimistic way to deal with life. That is the message we must share and not one of gloom and doom.
These are “times that try men’s souls” and the result of those who are ignoring our core values.
We must fight against those who tolerate the agenda of the pandemic, global warming, the election fraud, BLM, Antifa and the deep state’s corruption, cheating and hypocrisy.
Sadly, democracy guarantees mediocracy. It usually only delivers politicians who are slightly better than the average citizen and we usually get the politician we deserve.
The very smartest and the most incompetent never won elections before, but they crucified Christ, too.
If everyone lived by: truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity none of these concerns would exist. These are very serious times but it is not hopeless!
The pandemic will achieve herd immunity, regardless of how much is spent, with the increase in cases nature’s way and it is impossible to stop. Global warming will take its course as the huge reduction of man-made CO2 over the past year did not quiet most turbulent climate year in the last 50, in spite of the trillions being spent to slow it down.
The most concerning is the corruption and cheating of the government and the tolerating of the subversive movements of BLM and Antifa. The extreme abnormalities of these movements and the election fraud will exposed their vacuousness and hypocrisy. You cannot fool all the people all the time, unless we let it.
Happy New Year! 2020 was a wakeup call which was destined to come, sooner or later. “We the People” must keep our own door step clean as that is the only way to make the world cleaner.
But by the way the media and the deep state are trying to steer things, I pray “We the People” will work harder to make it cleaner than those want to destroy it.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*