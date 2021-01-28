The fourth on our list of core values is integrity. To have it requires the ability to live by the other three core values of truth, fairness and sustainability.
Integrity is a virtue that everyone wants to be known to have but few realize what it requires.
The word character is often wrongly used as a synonym for integrity. Character is used to describe someone who appears to have a favorable reputation. It is a throw away word and can be used for someone with a questionable reputation as well.
The determination of someone’s integrity is like the describing someone as a leader. One cannot declare it for them self. When others claims they have integrity or leadership, they definitely do not have it.
One cannot tell others they are good looking just like they cannot tell others they have integrity or leadership. Only others can judge how one appears or conducts their life to be worthy of being given such descriptions.
Politicians and broadcast media say they have integrity. Their hypocrisy is insulting shown by the bias that boarders on visceral hate toward those who opposes them. They constantly preach unity, but they only want unity with those who agrees with them.
The happenings in the country as a result of the pandemic, the election, the re-impeachment, funding programs in enemy countries using stimulus dollars, the cancel culture of political groups, social media censorship, the hypocrisy of supporting BLM by calling their riots peaceful demonstrations, to demand human rights while promoting abortion are the epitome of hypocrisy from those we expect should display some examples of integrity.
To add insult to injury, liberal politicians have the nerve to pray to God while encouraging hostel acts and cancel culture against conservative ideals.
They are characterized as subversive and the enemy of the people and feel they should be subjected to reeducation training.
We must confront these evils by exposing the corruption and hypocrisy of the deep state. We cannot allow the marginalization and cancel culture against those who are trying to live by our core values.
This is how the evils takes root and grows. We all have a mission to live by and teach our core values.
This is the gospel that must be spread as that is the only way that we can make the world a better place.
This is Keith Kube encouraging you to spread the gospel of our core values in your effort to make our world a better place.
