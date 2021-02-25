The politics of past years has exposed a cancer of how apathy and complacency has infected the sustainability of our constitutional republic.
If society continues on this path it will no longer be one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice.
We select caretakers call politicians, who are NOT leaders, through campaigns to get our vote.
During campaigns, voters do a peculiar thing. They never look for reasons to vote for a candidate, but for any excuse to vote against them.
As a result, politician say as little as possible so the voter won’t find something they don’t like.
Sadly this process results in electing politicians who get away with saying little or nothing. They are taught not to think or have an opinion, but only do what their handlers and contributors tell them.
The game of politics has become a blood sport with the collateral damage affecting our liberty and pursuit of happiness, while the politicians get away with ignoring the rules they want everyone else to follow.
The constitution says: “We the People” run the country. The truth is the un-elected lobbyist and bureaucrats run the country.
Politicians need to change the perception that laws they make will fix things. We have enough laws that are not enforced already with the Ten Commandments more than enough.
Since government evolved away from running like a business, the accountability function has been eliminated with no test to see if their work has fixed anything.
Sadly bureaucrats never solves these problems otherwise they would be out of a job.
With the incompetence of government policies and procedures, the consequences of their mistakes and decisions affect only us citizens, while politicians and bureaucrats still get paid regardless of the damage their decisions causes.
The implosion of the economy, increased dependence upon the government and businesses permanently closed are just a few examples.
Apathy and ignoring our core values is the reason we get the politicians we deserve.
The complicit media is the curtain use to hide the politicians with dishonest agendas we all heard about in fairy tales.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
