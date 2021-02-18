The book “All I Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” showed how our core values and the golden rule are the best way to live our lives.
These virtues should be fundamental for our politicians, when they take their oath of office. The sad part is most politicians win because they claim to have these values but forget them after they are elected.
There is a rare syndrome call Munchausen by proxy. It is a personality disorder where one purposely makes someone sick, then intervenes, saving the life of their victim. This rare psychological disorder gives them a sadistic gratification for being falsely recognized as a hero.
This syndrome is found in those who should have utmost concerns for those in their care. It now seems to be infecting our deep state politicians who should always have the country’s best interests in mind.
The manipulation of information on the pandemic, climate change, the elections, discrimination, energy policy, the economy and national security are being used to advance a dishonest agenda.
They make policies and waste money on the symptoms they twist into problems, while being declared heroes for their efforts.
They present false choices between evil options, eliminating any considering for the options we all learned in kindergarten.
Their fake piety and compassion, by tolerating cheating, lying and corruption, advances their agenda and is an example of the psychological trait of Munchausen by Proxy.
They have no compassion for the unborn who are murdered in the name of health care while they declare they are doing things to save the children. They hold themselves up as moral leaders, putting on a show, praying and crying for their dishonest causes.
It has reached a new level of corruption with the national media the tool use to hide Munchausen by proxy syndrome before their dishonest agenda is exposed. It has made dysfunctionality in government now a clinical diagnosis.
This is Keith Kube
