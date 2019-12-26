After a Swedish high school girl was named Time Magazine’s person of the year, Man-made Climate Change is again in the news.
It shows length the liberal media will go to advance their dishonest agenda. These children are pawns, who know nothing about the subject.
They spew emotional tantrums to advance a hoax designed to redistribute wealth and find more suckers to give them money.
This is similar to President Obama’s winning the Nobel Prize for doing nothing. It greatly erodes the honor, integrity and prestige these awards.
We live in a time where people believe in their truths and not facts. The hoax of man-made climate change has been around for over 50 years.
The fraud has so infected public thinking, it is inconceivable for environmentalists to consider any facts to the contrary.
For them to accept they are wrong would be expensive, embarrassing and put them out of a job, not to mention upset the agenda to establish a new world order of socialism.
Not believing in man-made global warming does not mean reckless disregard for the earth. We must all conserve and promote clean air, water and careful utilization of energy resources. We do this because it is the right thing to do. It advances our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity, but it has no effect on the temperature variations of the planet.
This herd of, so call, scientists have been making failed predictions for over a half century and continue making incredible projections.
Their guesses are far into the future that these scientists will be dead long before they have to face the embarrassment of their incompetence.
Thermodynamics, chemistry and physics principles have never found any data that shows how 4 parts CO2 per 10,000 parts of atmosphere can trap or reflect enough radiant heat from the sun to heat up the climate. Man-made CO2 contributes only 4 parts per 100,000 or only 10% of the total.
The only source of heat is the sun, outside our biosphere, of which we have no control. The greenhouse effect is caused by water vapor and dust with all the other molecules along for the ride.
The solar flux from the sun can vary by plus or minus 10% over decades, not to mention from season to season because of earth’s distance from the sun and planet’s tilt.
The burning of carbon based molecules releases the sun’s heat of formation of plant and animal life. CO2 is released slowly by decomposition or quickly by combustion.
Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it simply changes state. The magnetic field of the earth has more effect on global warming than CO2.
The experts are scientist and lawyers who failed logic and deductive reasoning and flunked out of engineering school. There is no job for them in industry. Engineers must live with their findings.
These scientists only predict. They will never have to face the fact they were wrong, in their life time. Engineers always joke that when scientists or lawyers left engineering to go to their new departments, the IQ of both departments went up.
Our only real environmental problem this planet has is plastic. All the money, wasted on climate studies, should go dealing with plastic.
Plastic must be reformulated to decay or be burned to save the planet from the scourge of this non-biodegradable carbon based material that lasts for forever.
