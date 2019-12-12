Keith Kube
Courtesy image

Much of the current news is about impeachment.  Since the dawn of the 20th Century every president, except for two, has had hearings to impeachment, considered. 

That was because those two were either too weak to lead or did nothing that upset anyone.  If one does not stand for something, they stand for nothing. 

All the other presidents, who had hearings, were doing their job with which some disagreed or had human failings and got caught. 

But in every case there was a large dose of hypocrisy by those who initiated those hearings.  

They apparently never heard the saying: “He who has no sin can cast the first stone.”

The impeachment process requires a motion by a member of congress. That motion is referred to the House Judiciary committee do an investigation.

If the committee finds enough evidence, it is forwarded to the full house where articles are drawn and a vote to impeach is taken. 

If it passes The House it goes to the Senate where a 2/3 vote is necessary to convict. Only three president have had articles to impeach forwarded to the senate, with none passing. 

Nixon resigned before a vote was taken.

Since LBJ, the reason for impeachment proceedings have changed.  It was intended by the founders to remove the chief executive for high crimes and misdemeanors. 

But now it is used for political revenge.  It is not a legal procedure but a political procedure, done more for show in an attempt to gain a political advantage.  

Now the reasons for starting the process is because the party in power is covering acts they are guilty of, but don’t want expose. 

They complain and accuse the other party of standing in their way and being racist, corrupt, lying, uncompassionate, selfish and mean.     

The pattern is disturbing because both political parties considers themselves compassionate, inclusive, accepting and open to new ideas.  The problem is their definition of those words. 

What some consider it to be “tough love” is considered as “cruel and mean” to others.  The disappointing part is they all talk the talk but none walk the walk.  This is hypocrisy at its finest.

This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.

Feel free to contact Keith by going to his website www.keithkube.com for speaking engagements and additional resource information under “Other Publications” or listen to past editorials. You will also find links for contacting any of our State Senators, financial disclosures and copies of all legislative bills as well as information on the tax relief petition drive, under “Contacts”.

*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*

Tags

In other news

Man with ax, crowbar arrested after threats at city offices

FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) —Authorities say a man armed with an ax and crowbar was arrested after making threats at a city office in southeast Nebraska.The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a city of Fairbury employee reported Tuesday that the man had walked into the city office…

Company won't reopen flood-damaged Nebraska jerky plant

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Wisconsin-based company has decided to not reopen its flood-damaged plant in eastern Nebraska.Jack Link's spokesman Abbey Miller says the Missouri River flooding in March overwhelmed the company's Bellevue plant. The plant sits just east of Offutt Air Force Base, whic…

Officials: Lincoln prison inmates infected with salmonella

Officials: Lincoln prison inmates infected with salmonella

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say at least six inmates who became ill last month probably ate something they shouldn't have at a Lincoln prison and became infected by salmonella.The Lincoln Correctional Center prisoners are recovering from their symptoms. The Nebraska Correctional Services …

Corn farmers call on Washington to finish the job

Corn farmers call on Washington to finish the job

WASHINGTON D.C. - The nation’s corn farmers are urging Congress and the Trump administration to move quickly in passing and ratifying the U.S.-Mexico Canada Agreement, as well as fixing the small refinery exemptions issue.