This will be a Christmas where the joy, happiness, hopes and wishes we would love to receive will simply not be as forth coming this year.
The gratification of a hug, hand shake, a kiss, visiting family, singing or being able to attend a full church with a large choir, would be a gift greater than any present we could receive on Christmas morning.
These are times when we look back at past Christmases that seem so much more joyous that we would give almost anything to experience again.
The irony is, we have received all those gifts in the past, but did not appreciated or realized how important they were, now that they are missing.
Christmas wishes and prayers to stop the anger, hate, stealing and revenge in the world pale this year when compared to the pain and suffering being experienced by many where the ability to work or worship is being denied.
The worn out expression: “live in the moment” is something we all realize long after that moment passes. We must make a conscious effort and choice to make this the best moment of your life as this is the only moment we have, with no opportunity to get it back.
We must realizing how fortunate we are to experience Christmas in the greatest country in the world. We have food and shelter with neighbors who will gladly help and share, when sad things happen.
Those moments shared with others to help overcome the pain and suffering are all precious and part of the joy of life.
Next Christmas we will look back fondly and remember how we dealt with 2020.
We will see the mistakes and the successes of that year and be wiser, happier and better able to appreciate the remaining moments we have.
We will realize how blessed we are to experience each minute, hour, day and year as a gift that must be used immediately as that time cannot be saved.
No matter how bad things seem, the old saying applies: The situation is impossible but not serious.
Merry Christmas. This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
