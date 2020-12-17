The saying garbage in, garbage out was first used in 1957 describing the unrealistic expectations of using computers to solve problems.
It is foolish to expect an outcome that is worth anything if the logic used to generate the answer is flawed. Data in the hands of bureaucrats has become weaponized.
It is not used to give action items to address the problem, but propagandized to justify the trillions spent generating the data only to advance their agenda. There is no incentive for bureaucrats to be right.
They are paid regardless, with no threat of losing their job when they are consistently wrong.
The industry of data generation is the “make work” function of government and is like a fiction writer. It can be used in any way they desire. Their real objective is not accuracy but increase plausibility supporting their existence, not to impart truth.
Sadly, the objective of any bureaucracy is only to maintain the status quo, only addressing the symptom.
It is never fix anything as they would be out of a job. Any improvements would requires work to make changes. It is much easier to spend your money and not have to think or work.
The resume for any politician should never be filled with only government positions. It should be a disqualifier as it only adds to the pile of dysfunctionality.
Government is the largest business in the world but it never runs like a business. Governments only goal is to maintain, never improve as it requires bureaucrats to guess right with the data they generate. That is a risk they do not want to take.
The greatest service club in the world is Rotary International. Its motto: Is it the Truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Does it build good will and better friendships? Is it beneficial to all concerned? If everyone followed these rules we would not be having this conversation.
They are the foundation for the Ten Commandments, Our Constitution and the Golden Rule. If the world followed these core values, we would not have the garbage in, garbage out problem.
This issue has been with us since the beginning of a civilization with never ending attempts to warn us about it over history. The real problem is fighting against our human nature: survival of the fittest and the quest for power. The misapplication of what a democracy intents, often seems to work at cross purposes.
We are truly blessed to have Our Founders realize this as they created our Constitutional Republic. It is not perfect but it is far better than any alternative.
The constitution is intended to guide us in the management of the country with the most informed individuals who worked outside government making the decisions.
They would not allow the garbage in, garbage out approach of mob rule that demands majority rules when they all insist that 2+2=5.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
