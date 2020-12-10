There was a book written in 1986 “All I Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten”. It was a series of essays on the fundamental human expectations of good behavior, manners and morals.
In looking back, it was surprising the book needed to written in the first place.
There is a kindness we all possess as nature’s way of giving our children the best chance of surviving the helplessness of those first few years of life. That nurturing is the basis for survival of our species.
If not for the love from our mother, the chance of making it through adolescents to adulthood is very small.
With the atrocities we see in the world today, it seems the tenderness of a motherhood is being lost.
With the lack of civil discourse, no sense of fairness, faux compassion and politeness, the only thing we hear on the news is the blatant disregard for all the things we should have learned in kindergarten.
There is hypocrisy displayed by politicians who pass laws that do not apply to themselves.
There seem to be a tolerance for cheating and lying if it advances their evil agenda. There is no kindness shown toward the unborn who are causally murdered in the name of health care.
They call mercy killing compassion, which only leads to killing those who society feels should be put to death out of a sense of mercy for those who must care for the old.
This infection is spawned by political correctness that discriminates against anyone who disagrees with these dysfunctionalities and atrocities.
We have arrived at a place where words like wrong, evil, dysfunctional, selfish or hypocritical are called hate speech that describes anyone with whom they disagree.
They want to censor these word out of the vocabulary by redefining words considered hateful. They use “our truth” instead of calling something wrong. They justify any evil by calling it “situational ethics”.
They are saying it is selfish to not want to share your wealth and accuse you of being closed minded when they are caught being hypocritical while acting in a contrary fashion.
It has reached a new level of corruption with the media complicit in calling the accusations unfounded, with no proof or no evidence was found. It is the only way they have of dismissing any suspicion before their dishonest agenda is exposed.
These scams are used to justify the confusion and lunacy of movements like the BLM anarchy, Occupy Wall Street and Antifa.
None of these things were taught to us by my parents or in kindergarten. Based on the way our society is evolving, where do these ideas come from? Is it form our public education system? Is it from the propaganda we hear from the deep state and the complicit national news networks?
They only give us false choices, between evil options that advances their dishonest agenda, no longer considering the options that we learned in kindergarten.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*