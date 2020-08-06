When Thomas Paine said “These are the times that try men’s soul.” it sounds like he is talking about today’s national madness.
As then, we must stop the hypocrisy and self-serving agendas of those trying to destroy our country. The founders knew the price to fight any war is always less than the cost of not fighting it and the cost of not fighting this chaos will be socialism, more racism, reparations, affirmative action and the use of discrimination to administer what they consider social justice.
None of these remedies have ever work, are not sustainable nor will it satisfy the revenge and greed these anarchist seek.
Their business model is the Marxist revolution, The French Revolution, The Communist Revolution in China and Cuba, and the North Korean State. All are prefect examples of absolute failures.
They advocate atrocities like abortion, quotas by race or sex, immigration out of compassion with cancellation and revisionist history. Are we tolerating too much social justice, too much anarchy, too much compassion at the expense of not giving tough love, teaching self-reliance and expecting personal responsibility?
Are we raising generation that is afraid of their own shadow while their fathers and grandfathers invaded Normandy Beach so they could have the privilege of whining about things? They do have the right to whine, but they do not have the right to be heard.
The media pounds us with information about which we can do little. Are we expected to tolerate these riots, yet accept the oppression by the deep state, not permitting us go to church or open our businesses?
Commercial media and professional sports shove it in our face, by virtual signaling, asking us not to be racist and keep our businesses closed since we are all in this together.
After four months of this madness, it accomplished nothing but pain.
After 60 years of democrats complaining about racism and poverty plus $20 trillion spent on try to stop it through Johnson’s “Great Society” program, only emboldened the race baiters to push for more.
They will never be satisfied and we are being played for fools by their demanding reparations and having us believe that the United States is a racist country. That is only the beginning, not the end.
Media: Start announcing how many Americans died each day from something other than Covid-19. Since this pandemic started, it apparently cured: cancer, heart disease, pneumonia, asthma, COPD, H1N1, SARS and the flu as we do not hear about the thousands dying from these causes each day. Stop sounding alarmed about new infections. New infections must happen for herd immunity to work.
Sooner or later we will all become infected. Also remind us that 98.2% of all those infected recover. If someone feels unsafe, please wear a mask and/or stay home. Don’t force rest of us, who want to live the American dream, to do the same thing because you are afraid.
Government: Stop calling yourself experts and telling us how to live our lives. Your predictions are seldom correct, always making excuses when wrong, by saying it would have been much worse if their directions were not followed. We already have laws and a constitution where we have the right to decide what risks to take. “We the People” are the leaders of the country. Not unelected bureaucrats, lobbyists and so call “academic experts” who never worked in the private sector.
These are “The Times that Try Men’s Soul”. The solution is not more money, rioting, social distancing or kneeling for the National Anthem. It is letting us live in liberty doing what Americans do best, making decisions that involve risk. If we fought World War II like this we would all be speaking German.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*