There is a stark realization in the world: Each of us is either part of the problem or part of the solution.
The sad part is few know which one they are. The irony is, unless they are told, few realize there is a problem and ever imagined themselves to be part of the solution. Too many are apathetic and are “fair game” to be recruited as either victims or advocates.
Racism always needs more victims in order to attract others and money. There are also a few who know how to be part of the solution. The solution is simple but difficult: set an example of how to be self-sufficient, following the golden rule and live the core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity.
This is exactly the opposite approach Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA and social justice warriors use to address the very problems and are actually making things worse with their actions.
The biggest enemy of African-American’s is their Democrat political leadership. They become their own worst enemy by the way they address the issues. They deny any pro-active steps to addressing the real problems: fatherless black homes, the high rate of black murder against other blacks, tolerating over 1000 black babies aborted every day and the failure to see the blatant racism in identity politics.
Their victimhood is drilled into them, coupled with an expectation that someone else will fix things for them. This makes them the perfect tool, to advance an agenda that finds more victims to promote a the objective of the deep state: to keep them voting for politicians who tell them there is no reason to do more because they will take care of things for you.
This explains the riots, BLM, ANTIFA and the narratives seen at the National Democrat Convention. The unifying element in their platform is racism with all other problems: the pandemic, health care, poverty and climate change characterized with faux racism to victimize blacks.
If racism did not exist their entire platform would be obsolete and disappear. It is vital they declare the entire country racist, for their movement to have any traction. How do you feel when somebody calls you a racist? These are fighting words for most and your denial advances the very cause the minorities advocate.
The admissions policy at Yale which discriminates against Asian and Caucasian applicants is racist. We want a society which is color blind and not distribute rewards based on appearance. We do not want to reduce Black participation in professional sports to 13%. We want to embrace our choices, as MLK famously advised, “on the strength of their character.” Advocating policies that are based on race rather than merit is not a solution to racism – it perpetuates it.
Democrats do not believe in charter schools and choice in education. They prefer the institutional ignorance perpetuated by a failed school system. Why? Because it strengthens their dishonest agenda of institutional racism they call affirmative action.
If all the African Americans left the Democrat Party they would lose 76% of their voting base. Yes, Black lives DO matter, but those who are a part of BLM and the Democrat Party, they matter only as fodder to advance an agenda of political correctness, discrimination and racism.
This is the hypocrisy of the same Democrat Party who accuse all white folks of being racist and declare white supremacy exist, while they perpetuate racism with their unsustainable policies.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
