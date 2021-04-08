The hypocrisy of politicians can only be rationalized as having a bad case of contrived amnesia.
They must forget their lies and inconsistencies at the end of each day. We can call this hypocritical but it is simply a coping mechanism so they can live with themselves.
A trait of most politicians is: their outlook is seldom more than a few weeks. Their decisions are usually in agreement with of larger squad or votes that will not be notice until long after they leave office.
They side with their party as there is honor even among thieves. Their colleagues across the aisle will be call racist or vindictive if they are singled out for the mistakes resulting consequences of which they were warned.
Their job description is: do whatever is necessary to get through the day by giving away your tax dollars in order to raise funds for re-election. Every vote gives your money to someone who will either vote for them or deliver votes to them.
Their only topic of conversation after work is strategizing how to do it again the next day.
The bureaucracies have only one objective, survive! They can’t do it alone and they won’t solve anything or they would lose funding and be out of a job.
They must always find more victims and address only the symptoms to increase their importance and give their bureaucracy perpetual life. Sadly, the best action items is if they do nothing.
This never-ending “rat-race” results in the dysfunctionality we see in government.
The conceit and condensation is almost miraculous which Reagan described: “Government programs are the nearest thing to eternal life we will ever see on earth.”
The ultimate display of condescension, incompetence and excuse making is when these politicians and bureaucrats complain society did not act in a rational way to their regulation, causing their program to fail.
They are too stupid to realize society was reacting to their dysfunctional programs designed by lawyers and politicians who never worked in the private sector.
They are trying to stay “in front of the parade” with the medical advice regarding the pandemic a classic examples of moving the goal post and re-characterizing their decisions so they can make themselves look like leaders.
This too shall all pass and will soon be behind us. We must all remain vigilant and careful. We must constantly filter their advice so we do not compromise our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity in the process of living our lives.
It is foolish to listen to advice from someone who is wrong so much of the time. All we can do is pray, believe in God and know the country has survived much worse, giving us a lifestyle and prosperity that is the greatest in the world.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
