“Do as I say and not as I do” is the condescending remark of someone who tells you to stop doing what they are doing.
This triggers an immediate lack of respect. Our government is treating us exactly the same way, and they wonder why no one respects or trusts them.
The President’s condescending attitude encourages open borders and he wants mask mandates reinstated, but they are fencing off our National Capitol and not testing illegals entering the country without masks.
Illegals are flooding across the border while politicians build walls around their mansions, lock their doors and would never dream of letting anyone come in their home uninvited.
They all have body guards with guns while they try to pass laws to take away guns from law abiding citizens. They advocate defunding police, making them impotent and endangered while doing their job of enforcing laws they passed.
They show their bigotry of low expectations by insisting it is racist to require an ID to vote while 70% of minorities want everyone to use and ID to vote. Minorities are further insulted for being considered too stupid to get one on their own.
Liberal companies like Amazon and the Democrat Party all required an ID to take part in union elections or attend their convention? They are canceling of hero’s names from schools while canonizing criminals who refused to follow police instructions when they were caught breaking the law. Past reputations mean nothing when the victim’s race advances their agenda.
Politicians violate their oath by compromising our national security when they destroy the carbon base energy industry and try to replace it with alternative generating equipment that only meets 15% our country’s power demands.
This new equipment puts more CO2 into the atmosphere while being manufactured, than will ever be saved before wearing out.
This is like cutting one foot off a blanket, then sewing to the other end to make it longer.
Demanding President Trump fully disclose his financial history while President Biden made hundreds of millions with a son who has corrupt connections while neither ever worked in private industry, is a classic case of “who is calling the kettle black?”.
If politicians demand full disclose of a president’s financial history, they should be prepared to disclose the same information about themselves. If it is good for the goose it is good for the gander. “Don’t throw rocks if you live in a glass house.”
To advocate replacing meat with plant based proteins which is more expense, requires more energy, using carcinogenic chemicals as a way to save the planet is another example having the cure be worse than the disease. It is insulting to suggest anyone should follow this lunacy from bureaucrats who have yet to be right on anything.
To have government bureaucrats say society is not acting rationally, not realizing society is only reacting to the irrational regulations of incompetent bureaucrats, is typical of their vacuous thinking.
The ultimate insult is using discrimination against groups to eliminate discrimination in other groups.
They expect these groups to vote for them while being made more dependent and controlled by incompetent “social justice warriors” who failed to fix anything after $20 trillion and 60 years of trying.
All we can do is pray these politicians remember they work for us and we are always watching. We cannot tolerate their continuous insults by saying to us: “Do as I say and not as I do.”
