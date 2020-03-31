Keep your routines going

OMAHA - A lot of changes have become the new norm recently, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center is reminding you to keep a routine as much as possible.
Dr. Katrina Cordts assistant professor and pediatric psychologist says keeping your child on a routine during this time will help keep everyone at peace of mind.
"It's even more important now that we know they're going to be out of school for at least an extended period of time - it's really important to make sure that those routines are still in place to help them stay on track, both academically, but then also just in terms of their mental and their physical health and well being."
"So for parents, we all know we all do better when there's consistency, predictability, structure, routine. Even as adults, we do better when we have some structure to our day, and that's especially true for children."
Cordts says you also are encouraged to have open and honest communication with your kids about the situation.
She says if start to feel overwhelmed and anxiety with the situation it’s best to then seek professional help.