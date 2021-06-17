WASHINGTON D.C. - Pig care and comfort is a top priority for U.S. pork producers.
As temperatures continue to rise, adjusting building mechanics to maintain pig comfort is a big priority.
Dr. Chris Hostetler, director of animal science with the National Pork Board, says animals reduce feed consumption in the heat, inevitably challenging growth.
"Certainly, keeping the barns and the settings on the ventilation, you know, making sure that those are correct for fan speeds and number of fans running, but also making sure that all of it is maintained. So, maintain maintaining your fan motors and maintaining your fan louvers and intakes and the outlets, extremely important, as well as curtain mechanisms are raising and lowering the curtains. That can be a challenge as well.”
One of the first warning signs pigs are getting overheated is a change in their eating habit times, going from day to night feeders.
The bottom line is feed consumption is reduced by 10 percent.
Dr. Hostetler says pigs in heat stress give off a variety of warning signs beyond growth performance.
“Certainly, increased respiration rate, laying over the cool parts of the floor. If you have a partially-slatted floor, they will lay over the slats rather than the solid portion of the floor. And of course, that changes their dunging patterns, dunging behavior. If you've got a water meter on your building, you can see water intake, increased water utilization increase. Those are some of the indicators that pigs are no longer operating in their thermal-neutral zone and that they're warmer than what they typically would be.”