LINCOLN - Controlling mice inside your home can be a bit tricky if you don’t know where they are.
Nebraska Extension Wildlife Specialist Dennis Ferraro says this time of year it’s especially important to keep your house and kitchen clean to discourage a mouse infestation.
Ferraro says if you have mice inside your home, chances are they’ve been there awhile because they aren’t coming from the outside in January.
He says typically mice don’t travel far from where they’re nesting, so if you find droppings that means they’re nearby.
Ferraro says often times mice nest under your refrigerator, and it’s best to control them by baiting and trapping.
He says toxic baits aren’t the best because you don’t know where they’re going to die to dispose of them quickly.
For more information go to the website Extension.UNL.EDU.