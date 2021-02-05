Keep bacteria away from your Super Bowl party

Super Bowl Food
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle for the Lombardi Trophy this weekend and if you host a Super Bowl party that includes food you need to battle bacteria to keep foodborne illnesses away.

USDA Food Safety Specialist Archie Magoulas tells News Talk WJAG, if you leave food out for too long, bacteria can grow on it.

"If bacteria grows on your food it multiplies rapidly and can release toxins. When these toxins are produced you can't destroy them, so don't leave food out too long. I get calls of people leaving food out all night and then they want to cook it. Even if you heat it again you can't eat it."

Magoulas says you should keep cold foods below 40 degrees and hot foods above 140 degrees. Also make sure you don’t cross contaminate.

He also says amid the COVID-19 pandemic you should wash your hands frequently before and after touching food.

For more information or to chat with a live expert go to Ask.USDA.Gov.

