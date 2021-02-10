NORFOLK - Wind chill factors could dip 20 to 40 degree below zero throughout the week.
Region 11 Emergency Manager Bobbi Risor says if it is too cold for you outside it is too cold for your pet.
Risor says if you can it’s best to keep your pets indoors.
"If that's not possible give them as much shelter as you can, make sure they have fresh running water, food, and bedding. I've been told if you bring an animal in for a while and put them back out in the cold elements it's harder on them."
Risor says the same idea applies to livestock as well. She says you want to to make sure your cattle are hydrated by making sure their water supply isn’t frozen over.
She adds you should have extra feed available for the cattle and make sure they have some shelter to get away from the wind.