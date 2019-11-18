NORFOLK - A Kansas man was arrested Friday night after a traffic stop.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to signal a turn.
The officer had contact with the driver who was identified as 39-year-old William Romero of Desoto Kansas.
A check of his license showed that it was currently under suspension.
The officer also detected the odor of alcohol coming from him, and he was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers.
The results showed impairment.
Romero was arrested for driving under suspension and driving under the influence of alcohol, fifth offense.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.