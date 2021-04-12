NORFOLK - A Kansas man was arrested on drug charges Friday morning in Norfolk.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, an officer was driving through a business’s parking lot in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
The officer saw a parked vehicle with a person sitting in the driver's seat, slumped over against the driver's door.
While checking on the driver the officer observed a glass pipe sitting on the center console. The driver was woken up and identified as 39-year-old Jesse Lentz of Almena Kansas.
In a search of Almena, officer located a small plastic container of methamphetamine, a syringe containing a small amount of liquid, and a pop can that had been used as a Methamphetamine "cooker."
Lentz was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.