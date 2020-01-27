Attorneys began selecting the jury at the Gage County Courthouse in Beatrice for the trial of 38-year-old Joshua Keadle.
He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Tyler “Ty” Thomas, of Omaha.
Thomas disappeared in 2010, after leaving a party near the southeast Nebraska campus.
Although her body was never found, the state issued a death certificate for Thomas in 2013. Prosecutors charged Keadle in 2017.
His trial was moved from Nemaha County to Gage County.
Opening statements are expected to take place Tuesday.