BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Jury selection has begun for a man accused of killing a Peru State College student.

Attorneys began selecting the jury at the Gage County Courthouse in Beatrice for the trial of 38-year-old Joshua Keadle.

He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Tyler “Ty” Thomas, of Omaha.

Thomas disappeared in 2010, after leaving a party near the southeast Nebraska campus.

Although her body was never found, the state issued a death certificate for Thomas in 2013. Prosecutors charged Keadle in 2017.

His trial was moved from Nemaha County to Gage County.

Opening statements are expected to take place Tuesday.

