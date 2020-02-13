BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man charged with killing a Nebraska college student whose body has never been found.
Joshua Keadle was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Tyler Thomas, who disappeared Dec. 3, 2010, after she left a party near Peru State College in southeastern Nebraska.
Prosecutors had argued that Keadle, a fellow Peru State student, told authorities he and Thomas had sex in his vehicle the night she disappeared, and Keadle later told investigators Thomas threatened to report he had raped her.
Keadle has maintained he left Thomas alive at a Missouri River boat ramp near the campus.