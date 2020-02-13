Joshua Keadle in court

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man charged with killing a Nebraska college student whose body has never been found.

Joshua Keadle was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Tyler Thomas, who disappeared Dec. 3, 2010, after she left a party near Peru State College in southeastern Nebraska.

Prosecutors had argued that Keadle, a fellow Peru State student, told authorities he and Thomas had sex in his vehicle the night she disappeared, and Keadle later told investigators Thomas threatened to report he had raped her.

Keadle has maintained he left Thomas alive at a Missouri River boat ramp near the campus.

Tags

In other news

Execution transparency bill wins initial OK in Nebraska

Execution transparency bill wins initial OK in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill to ensure more transparency in the death penalty has won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers after prison officials blocked the view of public witnesses while carrying out an execution in 2018.

NPPD President, CEO stepping down

NPPD President, CEO stepping down

COLUMBUS - With a career of more than 40 years with Nebraska Public Power District, including the past nine as President and Chief Executive Officer, Pat Pope announced during Thursday’s Board of Directors meeting he plans to step down as President and CEO.