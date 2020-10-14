Bailey Boswell

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A woman charge in the killing another woman who disappeared after a Tinder date and whose dismembered remains were found in trash bags in rural Nebraska has been found guilty.

Jurors took less than four hours to find 26-year-old Bailey Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the 2017 killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.

Boswell's defense attorney had argued she was forced by her ex-convict boyfriend to go along with the killing and dismemberment. But state prosecutor Mike Guinan said Boswell acted in tandem with 54-year-old Aubrey Trail to meet and kill Loofe.

Boswell now faces a possible death sentence.

