Jury begins deliberations in dismemberment killing of woman

Bailey Boswell

Bailey Boswell listens to testimony in her murder trail Monday at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington.

 JENNY HIGGINS, Antelope County News

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberations in the capital murder case against a woman accused of killing another woman who disappeared after a Tinder date and whose dismembered remains were later found in trash bags along rural Nebraska roads.

The defense attorney for 26-year-old Bailey Boswell told the jury Tuesday in closing arguments that she was forced by her ex-convict boyfriend to go along with the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in 2017.

But state prosecutor Mike Guinan said Boswell acted in tandem with 54-year-old Aubrey Trail to meet and kill Loofe.

Boswell faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder. Trail was convicted last year and also faces a possible death penalty.

