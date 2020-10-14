Jury begins deliberations in dismemberment killing of woman

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberations in the capital murder case against a woman accused of killing another woman who disappeared after a Tinder date and whose dismembered remains were later found in trash bags along rural Nebraska roads.
The defense attorney for 26-year-old Bailey Boswell told the jury Tuesday in closing arguments that she was forced by her ex-convict boyfriend to go along with the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in 2017.
But state prosecutor Mike Guinan said Boswell acted in tandem with 54-year-old Aubrey Trail to meet and kill Loofe.
Boswell faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder. Trail was convicted last year and also faces a possible death penalty.