Tyson Foods Plant
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a rule allowing pork plants to speed up production lines because the U.S. Department of Agriculture didn’t properly consider the risks to workers before the rule was issued in 2019.

Union officials praised Wednesday's ruling because they say faster line speeds at pork plants increase the risk of injuries for workers.

The lawsuit was filed by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union along with local unions in Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma and the nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

The USDA says the agency is reviewing the ruling, and it remains “deeply committed to worker safety and a safe, reliable food supply.”

Tags

In other news

Survey: strong economic growth continues in the region

Survey: strong economic growth continues in the region

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests that strong economic growth will continue over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states as businesses continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Farm Bureau seeks PPP improvements

Farm Bureau seeks PPP improvements

WASHINGTON D.C. - The American Farm Bureau Federation wants to see changes made to the Paycheck Protection Program to allow all self-employed farmers access to the program.