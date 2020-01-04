Aubrey Trail 7-9

Aubrey Trail testifies in his murder trial in Saline County District Court on Tuesday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald

WILBER, Neb. (AP) —  A three-judge panel has been selected to determine whether a Nebraska man will be sentenced to death or life in prison for killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman.

The Nebraska Supreme Court announced in a news release that Johnson County District Judge Julie Smith and Cass County District Judge Michael Smith were randomly selected to join presiding Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson on the panel.

The panel will decide whether enough aggravating factors exist to sentence 53-year-old Aubrey Trail to death.

Trail was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Sydney Loofe.

