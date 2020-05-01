Gavel and Scales

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has denied the American Civil Liberties Union’s request that Nebraska prison officials disclose plans for preventing and managing the coronavirus in the state’s prisons.

U.S. District Judge Michael Nelson said the court would not order the disclosure because the information is not relevant to any claim or defense in the pending case.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017, argues that Nebraska’s prison overcrowding and staffing shortages are effectively depriving inmates of critical medical care.

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed among inmates, but four staff members have tested positive, three of them at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.  

