Aubrey Trail had cited irregularities at the trial that ended with his being found guilty of murdering Sidney Loofe in November 2017.
One reason Trail's attorney gave for seeking a new trial was that his client slashed his own throat in the courtroom.
In rejecting a request for a mistrial after the verdict, the judge said a defendant can't cause his own mistrial.
The same judge echoed that decision Monday in rejecting Trail's bid for a new trial.
Trail's girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, is also charged in Loofe's death and is awaiting trial.