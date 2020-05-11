Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ruled that two former employees of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services did not retaliate against a prisoner who reported a sexual assault by a prison guard.

Judge Michael Coffey's decision should end an eight-year legal battle that began when the prisoner was sexually assaulted at the Omaha Correctional Center.

The guard was convicted of sexual assault but the prisoner alleged in his lawsuit that a former warden and a former investigator retaliated against him for reporting the assault.

The judge ruled the inmate's subsequently was placed in a segregated unit for his protection, not as punishment.

Tags

In other news

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing back against four Nebraska lawmakers who urged him to cancel a $27 million coronavirus testing contract with a group of out-of-state startup companies, calling their criticism “ludicrous” even though the program is off to a slow start hasn’t k…

US judge says new pipelines need more review

US judge says new pipelines need more review

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge is revising a recent court ruling that held up numerous utility projects crossing streams and wetlands, but says new oil and gas pipelines will still need further reviews.

Nebraska House race may be bellwether for Democrats

Nebraska House race may be bellwether for Democrats

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will hold the first statewide in-person election in more than a month on Tuesday, offering clues not only about the wisdom of going to the polls during a pandemic but also about the mood of Democrats in a key congressional district.