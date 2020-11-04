Biden and Harris

FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen Harris as his running mate. 

 AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has won in the Omaha-based congressional district, a victory that allows him to peel off one of conservative Nebraska’s five Electoral College votes.

Nebraska is one of two states that permits its electoral votes to be split. The statewide winner earns two votes, but the other three votes are decided by the winner of the congressional districts.

Because President Donald Trump won the statewide vote and in Nebraska’s two other districts, he will receive four Electoral College votes.

By beating Trump in the Omaha district, Biden will earn one vote.

Tags

In other news

EPA dicamba decision provides farmers with certainty

EPA dicamba decision provides farmers with certainty

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler, joined by American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, announced a five-year approval of three dicamba herbicides last week.

Joe Biden garners rare Nebraska electoral vote

Joe Biden garners rare Nebraska electoral vote

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has won in the Omaha-based congressional district, a victory that allows him to peel off one of conservative Nebraska’s five Electoral College votes.