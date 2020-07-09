LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Labor will be refocusing reemployment strategies to get Nebraskans back to work.
Labor Commissioner John Albin tells News Talk WJAG beginning the week of July 12th, Nebraskans who lost their jobs will once again have to actively look for new employment to maintain their benefits.
Albin says things are starting to return back to normal in the state, and claimants need to look at their current situation.
"Is there a job for them to back to? If they've been on benefits for 13 14 weeks now, and there really isn't a job for them to back to then they really need to look at the next step and that next job for permanent employment because unemployment doesn't last forever."
Albin says the work search rules have been changed a little bit to correlate with current times during the pandemic.
He adds job centers across the state are available to assist unemployed workers with these requirements by providing customized job searches. Go to NEworks.Gov.