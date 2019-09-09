JAPAN - A large group of U.S. agricultural organizations, state Ag department officials, as well as farmers and ranchers spent the first week of September on a trade mission to Japan.
The purpose of the trip was to give trade mission members an introduction and overview of the Japanese market as the U.S. and Japan recently announced an agreement in principle on trade between the two countries.
Dan Halstrom is the U.S. Meat Export Federation President, who says there is a lot of excitement in the Japanese market when it comes to the pending agreement.
Halstrom says U.S. red meat products have many important characteristics that Japanese consumers are looking for.
"I think it's a combination of things. I think the baseline is the understanding of safety and for the most part the U.S. production systems are considered a gold standard as it relates to safety of both beef and pork. From there its really an issue of differentiation of taste."
Like many other Ag organizations, Halstrom says USMEF is already working with Japanese importers on how to regain some lost U.S. market share.