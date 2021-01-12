LINCOLN - January was recognized as Human Trafficking Awareness month.
Attorney General Doug Peterson joined Governor Pete Ricketts for the declaration during a press briefing Monday.
Peterson said the year 2020 saw a substantial increase in the number of human trafficking cases.
He added also 22 prosecutions of human trafficking began in state court.
"Because we now have a state law specifically addressing human trafficking - we in law enforcement - we're in a position to investigate and arrest where it appears very much within just a limited state of Nebraska. And it wouldn't have met the jurisdictional requirements for federal authority, but because the Nebraska legislature did the hard work of getting the legislation passed, we're now in the process of prosecuting those cases."
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has begun updating human trafficking hotline posters in every rest area on I-80.
The new posters have both the National Human Trafficking Hotline as well as a QR code that immediately takes a person to the Attorney General’s website, where short videos inform about the different signs of trafficking.