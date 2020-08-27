It's okay to open up about farm stress

WASHINGTON D.C. - A myriad of issues over the last eight years has compounded farm stress, and the American Farm Bureau Federation says it is important farmers address the issue.
President Zippy Duvall says over the last eight years, farmers have faced many stressors.
"We went from a really good farm economy to one that has started declining, we’ve got depressed prices, and then we have had natural disasters all over our country. Then, we’ve had a trade war and all the issues that went along with the trade war and now we’re trying to survive through a pandemic. So, we describe what agriculture has been through over the last eight years as the perfect storm."
AFBF, National Farmers Union and Farm Credit have partnered with RFD-TV to produce a special program focusing on mental health.
Duvall says they want to get rid of the negative stigma that comes with farmers opening up about stress, and be able to provide the resources to help people.