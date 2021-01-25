It's National School Choice Week

WASHINGTON D.C. - The world’s largest celebration of opportunity in education is this week during National School Choice Week.
Communications Director Shelby Doyle tells News Talk WJAG this observance started 2011 and has continued to grow year after year.
Doyle says school choice means giving parents access to the best K-12 education options for their children.
"That includes everything from traditional public schools, private schools, homeschooling, magnet schools, and in some states that do have charter schools or private choice programs to inform parents about those. So whatever state choices you have, we're trying to make sure parents know what those are so they can make the decisions for their student's education."
Doyle says this year in particular they’ve seen parents looking for more information about their school choices due to the pandemic.
She says they’ve added a new school finder tool to their website with searchable details about schools in your area.
For more information go to SchoolChoiceWeek.com.