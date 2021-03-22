It's National Ag Week

NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to thank someone in agriculture as this week in National Ag Week.
Brad Dinkel is a member of the Norfolk Chamber’s Agri-Business council and says when agriculture does well, the state does well and that’s shown in the national rankings.
Dinkel says Ag week is being celebrated locally as well.
"We will be having equipment around town along with a couple other dealers and other Ag related businesses. We put signs up on some equipment and the idea is just to draw attention to all the Ag businesses in town and remind people where their food is really coming from and to say thank you to the farmers out there working for us."
Dinkel says agriculture touches everyone’s lives and connects all of us somehow, and that’s why sharing information about agriculture is so important.
He encourages you to mark your calendars for June 17 as the Agri-Business council is hosting the annual Northeast Nebraska Ag banquet.