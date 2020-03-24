NORFOLK - It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, and the City of Norfolk wants to remind you of some steps to take to be prepared in case of a storm.
Region 11 Emergency Manager Bobbi Risor says you should use this week to get back in the mindset for the spring storm season.
Risor says you also need to know the difference between a watch and a warning.
"Pay attention to the weather, pay attention to different apps and the news and radio - whether there are alerts being sent out. Also have a plan of what you're going to do when if it (severe weather) does hit."
Risor says make sure you have some kind of safety kit put together for when you have to take shelter.
She says Norfolk’s tornado siren testing kicks off in April and will be conducted the first and third Tuesday at 9 a.m.