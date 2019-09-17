PEOSTA, IA - This week is National Farm Safety and Health Week.
The National Education Center for Agriculture Safety is encouraging farmers to take a look at their practices and make sure they’re doing them safely.
Director Dan Neenan tells News Talk WJAG, the theme this year is “shift farm safety into high gear”.
Neenan says one thing their promoting is rural roadway safety for farmers and the general public.
"Slow down and understand that you cannot pass a piece of farm equipment unless you're in a passing zone. We've had a lot of incidents with farm machinery making left hand turns onto the farmstead about the same time a car is trying to pass. We've had a lot of collisions happen like that."
Neenan says they’re also promoting safety and health for women and youth in agriculture.
For more information visit necasag.org.