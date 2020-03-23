It's National Ag Week

NORFOLK - Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry, and it’s being celebrated this week for National Ag Week.
Dave Spencer is a member of the Norfolk Chamber’s Agri-Business council and says when agriculture does well, the state does well and that’s shown in the national rankings.
Spencer says Nebraska's Ag industry adds more than $21 billion a year to the state’s economy.
He says Ag week is being celebrated locally as well.
"You'll see some farm equipment parked around Norfolk and Madison the week of the 22nd through the 28th as well as some signage to recognize the importance of agriculture."
Spencer says agriculture touches everyone’s lives and connects all of us somehow,, and that’s why sharing information about agriculture is so important.
He encourages you to mark your calendars for June 18 as the Agri-Business council is hosting the 6th annual Northeast Nebraska Ag banquet.