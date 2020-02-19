NORFOLK - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued a proclamation naming this week as Grain Bin Safety Week.
Tim Lemons is a volunteer firefighter in Randolph and says you should always practice grain bin safety.
Lemons says if you ever have to enter a grain bin or grain wagon you need to have a spotter.
"It's also very important to have somebody that understands how the grain bin system works, so if there is an accident they know how to shut the equipment off immediately. There should be a lock nearby so they can lock out and tag out that equipment. The other important thing is that attendant should never enter the bin with the person that's working in the bin itself."
Lemons says when working inside of a grain bin wear a harness in case you fall you’ll be protected from becoming submerged in the grain.
He adds don’t be hesitant in calling the local fire department if need be.