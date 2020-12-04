LINCOLN - Has the big rally in corn and soybeans come to an end?
Market analyst Darin Newsom doesn’t think so even though there were some short-term bearish patterns established Monday.
Newsom says the corn market is still pretty bullish.
"November was dry, now let's see what happens in December. We do know that the world's largest buyer is sitting back right now and they've bought what they need to to get them through until they have a more comfortable feel for Brazilian production. Now it's just a waiting game and with a waiting game, there's this vacuum underneath the futures market so when we start to see some selling there's no one ready to jump in and start buying."
Newsom says technically, he’s more concerned about soybeans than corn as there was an inverted forward curve on the price of beans, and those tend to collapse.
He says rains in Brazil are also weighing on the market, but that might be temporary.