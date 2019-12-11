KANSAS CITY, MO - Lindsay Corporation has come a long way since starting out at a gas station in Lindsay Nebraska and so has irrigation technology and innovation.
Regional Sales Manager Matt Person told News Talk WJAG, the rapid pace of technology advancement continues to increase.
Person said they’ve had their FieldNET software out for about ten years, but what they’re able to do with it continues to evolve.
"We see growers rapidly adopting FieldNET which allows them to remotely control and monitor their machines. Three years ago we launched FieldNET Adviser which is an irrigation scheduling tool. Just this last year we've partnered with Farmers Edge and we've integrated aerial imagery into FieldNET Adviser."
As for field innovations, Person said at the end of the year they’re going to launch a pivoting lateral and a high speed machine which doubles the speed of a rotation.
He said they’re continuing to look toward the future on new technology and the possibility that AI might play a part in it.
For more information visit Lindsay.Com.