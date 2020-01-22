Iowa woman pleads guilty in Nebraska vehicular homicide case

Tags
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The director of the airport in Scottsbluff is under investigation and has been placed on paid administrative leave.The airport board chairman, Bob Unzicker, says the investigation of Raul Aguallo has been turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol.Unzicker said it's al…
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on multiple charges after seen rummaging through cars.
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for fatally striking a pedestrian in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County.Maria Gonzalez-Diego, of Sioux City entered the plea Tuesday. Prosecutors dropped a charge of failure to stop at the scene of a fatal accide…
YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was killed in a collision involving two cars and a semitrailer on the south end of York.First responders were sent to an intersection just east of U.S. Highway 81 a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday.Authorities say one car driver died and the other was t…
MALCOLM, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County left one of the drivers dead and two others injured.First responders were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a spot east of Malcolm on Nebraska Highway 79. Authorities say a southbound sport utility vehicle an…
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who was acquitted of a murder charge has been imprisoned for conspiring to commit a robbery in Hastings.Daniel Harden was sentenced Tuesday to 40 to 44 years. He was charged with first-degree murder, a weapons count and conspiracy to commit robbery. But j…
NORFOLK - After years of planning, construction is now set to take place on the improvements of Miracle Skatepark.
COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District is reminding people to be safe around power lines after a recent incident that resulted in a Kearney resident getting electrocuted.
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau is in support of a new property tax relief bill, LB 974 recently introduced in the Nebraska Legislature.