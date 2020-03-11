Maria Gonzalez-Diego
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa woman has been given 15 to 30 years in prison for killing a pedestrian in northeast Nebraska.

Court records say Maria Gonzalez-Diego, of Sioux City was sentenced Tuesday in Dakota City. She'd pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. In return, prosecutors dropped a charge of failure to stop at the scene of a fatal accident.

South Sioux City police have said Gonzalez-Diego's vehicle hit 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez the night of June 24 as she walked across a street.

Police say Gonzalez-Diego vehicle continued north, leaving the scene. 

