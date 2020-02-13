Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

Tags
In other news
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 14-year-old is suspected of shooting to death another teenager inside a northeast Omaha home.
Since we are all going to die, the only other thing in life left is to do something about taxes.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Schools, businesses and organizations are remaining closed or opening late Thursday morning because of the arctic cold front that's descended upon eastern Nebraska.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been given 45 to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a man at a Sarpy County apartment complex.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous caucus process beset by technical glitches led to a dayslong delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in the numbers and no clear winner.Chairman Troy Price announced his resignation Wednesday,…
NORFOLK - The Nebraska Tourism Commission has awarded grants to numerous towns across the state as part of its Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant programs.
NORFOLK - The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and some students at Northeast Community College will soon be working together.
NORFOLK - The past Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s saw much success, and it’s time to celebrate all the volunteers who help make the event possible.
NORFOLK - You’re invited to get into the music spirit by attending Northeast Community College’s Winter Concert Thursday.