Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price speaks to members of the media during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous caucus process beset by technical glitches led to a dayslong delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in the numbers and no clear winner.

Chairman Troy Price announced his resignation Wednesday, saying Iowa Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night.

After a breakdown in the Feb. 3 caucuses, it took until Feb. 6 for the state party to issue what it said are complete results.

In those figures, Pete Buttigieg leads Bernie Sanders by 0.09 percentage points.

A partial recanvass is also underway.

