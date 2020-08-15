The Nebraska State Patrol

ALBION - After a drug investigation in Albion, a married couple was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, Friday morning investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 512 South 6th Street.

Investigators located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and drug manufacturing equipment, as well as a knife/iron knuckles weapon.

The home was approximately 111 feet from the Boone Central Schools building.

The residents, 31-year-old Devin Samuelson and 30-year-old Kristi Samuelson were both arrested on numerous drug charges.

Devin Samuelson was also arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Devin was lodged in Boone County Jail and Kristi was lodged in Antelope County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Health alert issued again for Willow Creek

Health alert issued again for Willow Creek

PIERCE - State health officials have issued a health alert for Willow Creek Reservoir in northeastern Nebraska once again because of high levels of a toxin produced by blue-green algae.