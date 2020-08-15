ALBION - After a drug investigation in Albion, a married couple was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol.
According to Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, Friday morning investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 512 South 6th Street.
Investigators located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and drug manufacturing equipment, as well as a knife/iron knuckles weapon.
The home was approximately 111 feet from the Boone Central Schools building.
The residents, 31-year-old Devin Samuelson and 30-year-old Kristi Samuelson were both arrested on numerous drug charges.
Devin Samuelson was also arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Devin was lodged in Boone County Jail and Kristi was lodged in Antelope County Jail.