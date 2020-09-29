PIERCE - An investigation is underway after an altercation between a Pierce man and officers early Tuesday morning.
According to Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg, the Pierce Police Department was dispatched to a report of a man breaking into houses and pounding on doors in the south Sunset Street area.
Officers had contact with 30-year-old Brandon Weihs and his two dogs near Sunset and Holmes Streets.
Weihs was seen by officers pounding on vehicles and attempting to get into a home. Weihs was not cooperative with the officer’s commands and was combative.
While officers were attempting to detain him, an officer was attacked by one of Weih’s dogs and another officer was assaulted by Weihs.
The dog was shot and later euthanized.
The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is still attempting to confirm how many homes were entered by the suspect.
Please contact the Pierce Police Department at 402-329-4230 if you have any information.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office assisted.