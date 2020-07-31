LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farmers Union was advocating for a bill to be introduced yet this legislative session that would protect meatpacking workers and their health.
Bills can only be introduced during the first ten days of each session and a super-majority of lawmakers needed to agree to suspend the rule, but it fell two votes short.
President John Hanson said all they wanted was an additional bill introduced and a hearing held on it.
"As the discussion went, that was really what the ask was. It was to have the opportunity for workers to comment on their different plants relative to protective gear, masks, and shields."
Hanson said for the time being, until next session, it’s in the best interest of the meatpacking plants to keep their workers safe, healthy, and well taken care of because if they don’t have workers they don’t have a functioning facility.