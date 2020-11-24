STANTON - A drunken Stanton man was arrested after crashing his UTV just west of Stanton Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, they were notified that a UTV that had driven through a fence into wetlands and was disabled.
The lone driver of the UTV was located and assisted back to the roadway where he declined medical treatment from EMS.
The driver, 63-year-old Curtis Hill was found to be intoxicated and arrested by the Sheriff’s office on charges of aggravated DWI-4th offense, driving during revocation and an open alcohol container.
Hill was transported to the Sheriff’s office where he submitted to a chemical test that showed his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.
He was booked on those charges and later released after posting a $10,000.00 bond.
His driver’s license was currently revoked from a prior DWI conviction in Stanton County.