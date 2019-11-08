NORFOLK - If you want to see an internationally known pianist, come to the Johnny Carson Theatre Friday night.
Solo piano player and number one Billboard Charting Recording Artist Matthew Mayer of Omaha says he’s looking forward to performing in Norfolk.
Mayer says he started playing when he was 12 and has now released 12 albums and is well known in countries such as Croatia and the United Kingdom.
He says his show won’t be your typical piano concert.
"A lot of the compositions I write vary from slow to fast and I also mix in a lot of familiar songs. A lot of it though is storytelling. That's where a lot of the magic happens at these types of concerts. It's just as much about the crowd as it is about myself as a performer."
His free concert in Norfolk at the Johnny Carson Theatre is set for Friday night at 7.
There will be a freewill donation.
For more information about Matthew visit MatthewMayer.Com.